Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get this deal and save $15 over the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $11 and get the best price we've seen. (We saw them for $9 in our mention three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with a wide range of Worx trimmer/edger models (see product page for details)
- 100-lb. tensile strength
- 10-ft. line in each spool
- Model: WA0010
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Does not include a battery or charger.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action cutting blades
- 3/4” cutting capacity
- d-grip handle
- Model: WG261.9
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" drops the price to $74. That's the best we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- 20ft hose
- 1,500 PSI
- 3pc spraying wand
- Model: WG601
Save on a range of outdoor equipment, from string trimmers to lawn mowers. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on a variety of garden tools including electric lawn mowers and parts, trimmer accessories, hedge trimmers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Choose from over 360 items, including lawn mowers, air compressors, electric tillers, garden shears, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save the extra 25% off.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
Apply coupon code "FCCFX8XZ" to make this $5 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 50-foot in Green or Orange (pictured) at this price.
- The 100-foot Orange option drops to $23.39 with the same code.
- The 100-foot Green option drops to $24 with the same code.
- Sold by Starboom via Amazon.
- expands from 17-feet to 50-feet
- brass connectors
- 10 function spray nozzle
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" for a savings of $11, making this the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
That's the best we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- crevice nozzle
- brush
- 10 kPa suction
- 4-foot cord length
- Model: WX030L
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it the best price we could find by $26, although most charge about $190. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- capabilities of wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
Save on over 260 items, including replacement batteries, sanders, drill driver kits, oscillating wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" bags this discount.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
