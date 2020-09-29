It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- Model: MHM-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of tablets with a wide range of storage options.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $104.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day warranty is offered by Woot!
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 80 items, including lenses, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, flashes, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save $100 off the list price on this newly released Samsung smartphone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in 4 colors (Cloud Navy pictured).
- 2.8GHz Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.5" 2400x1080 AMOLED display
- triple camera system
- Model: SM-G781UZBMXAA
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's 15% off the list price and $10 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU-00001
That's the only store we could find with stock of this classic console. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty is provided.
