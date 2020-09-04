It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes screwdriver, 2 batteries, 2 chargers, belt clip, and storage bag
- brushless motor
- 15 clutch settings
- Model: DCF601F2
Published 16 min ago
Save up $175 off select DeWalt power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $30 off purchases of $199
- $90 off purchases of $349
- $175 off purchases of $499+
That's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Self-retracting guide sleeve
- Magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Molder fits inside handy carrying case
- Self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
The battery kit will be added for free automatically in-cart. The best you'll find the battery kit for elsewhere is $65. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speed settings
- one-handed loading
- 1/4" hex chuck
- 3 LED lights
You'll pay at least $2 more to get this shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Save on 40-volt battery powered tools, including leaf blowers, trimmers, mowers, chargers, and more.
Update: Starting prices dropped to $29.99. Shop Now at Home Depot
Although stock is low, you'd expect to pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes Drill, Hand Vac, Saw, Sander, Light, Batteries, and Charger
- Drill: 24-position clutch and 2-speed gearbox
- Model: PCK300KSB
Choose free no-rush shipping to save a dollar under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- attaches to all 3/8" and 1/2" power drills
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck with key
- 45° to 90° angle cuts
- Model: 1318
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Discounted electrical tools, paint tools, and other power tools are on sale, with prices starting around $139 (some prices only display when added to cart). Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Lowe's
- full hex design
- optimized for exact fastener fitments
- Model: DWA82SET
