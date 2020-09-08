It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.5-hour battery charge
- Up to 15.5mph
- LED display with speedometer
- Model: ES2-N
Expires 9/8/2020
That's a savings of at least $119. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 800W of power
- 19 mph top speed
- range up to 28 miles
- one-touch folding system
- Model: ES4
Apply coupon code "WELCOME20" to save $109 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at Segway
- In Red at this price.
- mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, & vehicle self-diagnose
- dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
- weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
- knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
- runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
- climbs slopes up to 15°
Take 50% off with coupon code "ONMWC2IO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SHRC Technology via Amazon.
- 120° wide-angle 1080P HD camera
- FPV real-time transmission
- 3.7V 1,000mAh battery
- multiple flight modes
Save on action figures, building sets, games, and much more. There's over 60 items to save on, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Amazon
- The banner says 15% off, but we found much higher discounts within
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- It will be released November.
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ClaimThis via eBay.
- up to 9.3 mph speed
- sensors detect weight and motion
- 72mm polyurethane wheels
- 8.9" wide polypropylene deck
Save up to $800 on select Samsung QLED TVs, an extra 10% on four or more Samsung kitchen appliances, $20 on select Switch games, up to $300 off select MacBook Pro models, $50 off select iPad mini models, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
That's a low by $499 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Support
- HDMI, USB
- Model: UN65RU8000FXZA
Use coupon code "STAYSAFE19" for the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Segway
- top speed of 12mph
- IP54 waterproof protection
- supports up to 220-lbs
- runs up to 45 minutes per charge
- Model: W1
