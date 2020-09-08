New
Best Buy · 25 mins ago
Segway Ninebot ES2-N Foldable Electric Scooter
$400 $650
free shipping

It's $250 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3.5-hour battery charge
  • Up to 15.5mph
  • LED display with speedometer
  • Model: ES2-N
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Best Buy Segway
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 38% -- $400 Buy Now