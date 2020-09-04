New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Mill Convection Glass 1,500W Heater
$66 $400
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Blue Dealz via eBay.
Features
  • for rooms up to 65 square feet
  • three heat settings
  • digital display
  • Model: SG1500GLASS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Heaters eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 83% -- $66 Buy Now