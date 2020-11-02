New
Refurb Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$900 $1,050
free shipping

That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64 bit
  • Model: AN515-54-728C
