Save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Monoprice via Newegg.
- This doesn't include a desktop, but it will accommodate desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- adjustable from 29.5" to 47.2" tall
- made of high-grade steel
- manual crank system
- Model: 115721
Expires 9/5/2020
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at IKEA
- Available in Black-Brown or White.
- Delivery is available for select ZIP codes.
- drawer stops
- cord/cable opening in back
This is $21 under list and a longer, simpler alternative to the Micke variant below. Buy Now at IKEA
- In Black/Brown.
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which can cost as much as $49.
- 29.5" x 56" x 19.5"
- cable tidy
Save on over 11 thousand items from drawing tables, desk tops, laptop desks, to office desks for both students learning remotely and the work-from-home crowd, all with prices starting around $44. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on over 400 desks, with prices starting at $50. Buy Now at Wayfair
Save on computers from $70, storage from $4, electronics from $12, office essentials from $10, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around a buck.
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
It's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago. It's the lowest price we could find by $40, although a lot of major retailers charge at least $260. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.80 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-4GKM4
That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- This item arrives in bulk packaging, without a retail box, but it is in new condition.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 40mm drivers
- up to 16 hours of playback
- 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
It's a savings of $300 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Monoprice
- fast printing
- built-in LCD touch screen interface
- auto support generator
- ultra high resolution
- Model: 30994
That's the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 50mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 40ohm impedence
- Bluetooth
- mic
- Model: 24735
That's $11 off list, $3.33 per cable, and a great deal in general on a 3-pack of HDMI cables. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Gold plated connectors
