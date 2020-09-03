New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Real Relax Full Body Shiatsu Massage Chair
$650 $2,000
free shipping

Massages can be very relaxing but saving money can be relaxing as well, especially when it's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black or Brown.
  • Sold by department_store_nyc via eBay.
Features
  • zero gravity design
  • VFD display screen
  • roller massage for the feet
  • Model: Favor 04-2020
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Chairs eBay
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 67% -- $650 Buy Now