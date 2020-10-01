Apply coupon code "D45SECU" to get the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Sansi
- 6,000-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- IP65 waterproof
- motion sensor
- Model: C2440-MW-45W
Apply coupon code "40VHUZYM" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dison via Amazon.
- 126 LED's
- 850 lumens
- illuminates up to 1,200 square feet
- 3 modes
- motion sensor
- 1.6W solar panel
- full solar charge can last up to 22 days
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- Model: SLW03126-1 PACK
Apply coupon code "PU4GPNN5" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tobusa Direct via Amazon.
- E26 base
- waterproof
- 100% heavy-duty rugged aluminum
- Model: 9033-S
Apply coupon code "28TSIGDW" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Olafus via Amazon.
- 16 colors
- 4 modes
- remote control
- memory function
- IP66 weatherproof
- Model: LA-92FDRGB-US02-WE
Take 50% off the list price with coupon code "NNAD39TH".
Update: The price has dropped to $15.39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Decor Star via Amazon.
- In Warm Light.
- automatic dusk to dawn operation
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: DS-LW30
Shop a wide variety of ceiling fans from $110, outdoor lighting from $50, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Orders of $45 or more receive free shipping, which applies to nearly all items in this sale.
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Click "Open Box" on the top right of the home page to see this selection. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping varies by item, but starts around $5.
- A 1-year Lamps Plus warranty applies to these items.
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Apply coupon code "D30GARA" to save $9 off list price. Buy Now at Sansi
- 90° adjustable wings
- E26 base
- Up to 50,000 hours lifespan
- 5,000k daylight
- Model: C21FS-AE26-60W
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Sansi
- 3 installation methods
- IP66 waterproof
- daylight full spectrum light
- Model: C2020-DE
Apply coupon code "9TXKXMW3" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qiangyaxun via Amazon.
- USB 2.0
- built-in mic
- 110° wide-angle
- compatible with PC, Mac, and Android
- Model: S2
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- repairs holes in concrete, masonry, brick, and stone
- waterproof finish
- Model: 04072
Apply coupon code "VZVVAWGE" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tanaka Minori via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- diffused PC lamp shade
- E26/E27 medium base
- 6,000-lumen output
- Model: DTL-60W
Use coupon code "HDOFFICE10" to save $26 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Maple Cream and Off White. (It's also available in White Gloss for $296.99 after coupon.)
- 2 flip-open doors for storage, 3 media shelves, and 1 overhead shelf
- paint is protected by the Microban Antibacterial Protection
- measures approximately 72" x 63" x 15"
- holds up to 70" televisions
- Model: 25153
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Sansi
|30%
|--
|$49
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register