Motorola Talkabout T260 Two-Way Radio Set
$60 $135
That's a savings of $75 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
Features
  • Includes 2 radios and 2 headsets
  • 25-mile range
  • 22 channels
  • Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
