That's a savings of $75 off list price. You'd pay this for the radios elsewhere, without the headsets.
- Sold by Motorola Solutions via eBay
- Includes 2 radios and 2 headsets
- 25-mile range
- 22 channels
- Model: T2B12201WNTAAW
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
It's the lowest price we could find by $154 elsewhere.
- Available in Denim Blue or Pearl White.
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 1080x2520 21:9 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP, 16MP, and 5MP triple rear cameras & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAGL0003US
The other major retailers are charging $230 to buy it outright.
- A $20 activation fee applies (it normally costs $40, but it currently half price.)
- Requires new line, unlimited service, and 24-month plan.
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple camera
- Android 10.0
It's the best deal we could find by $45.
- Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" HD+ IPS display
- 2GB memory; 32GB storage
- microSD card slot
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: PAE80008US
