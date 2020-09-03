New
Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$370
free shipping

That's $29 under our previous mention, the best we've seen for a new one, and a low by $80 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Mobile Store via eBay
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
  • 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
  • 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
  • Submersible water resistance
  • Model: GA00469-US
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone
