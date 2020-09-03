That's $29 under our previous mention, the best we've seen for a new one, and a low by $80 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Store via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00469-US
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
To get the best price we've seen, apply coupon code "DNGPXL32" and save at least $40 in comparison to a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
That's the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Class Cilique Tech via Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 5.5" 2160 x 1080 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- Model: G013A
Coupon code "DNPXL3A" drops it to $70 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen.
Update: Please note that this device has a pink/green shade on the screen, but the functionality of the device is not impacted by this. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in White.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
That's $183 less than what you'd pay for these components sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- up to 5400 sq. ft. coverage
- 6 Ethernet ports (total)
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Abt
- Intel Core m3 3.4GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 3000x2000 molecular LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD Storage
- 8MP front camera
- WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: GA00345-US
That's $59 under what you'd pay from Google direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects up to 200 devices
- 4K streaming
- coverage up to 4,400 square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
That's the same price as a Google Nest 2-pack alone elsewhere. (The included accessories are a $45 value.) Buy Now at BuyDig
- Deco Gear Smart Plug 2-Pack
- SanDisk 32GB Memory Card
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 Gigbit Ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822-US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$370
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register