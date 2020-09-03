New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Vizio 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System
$160 for members $200
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay $10 extra.
  • soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: V51-H6
