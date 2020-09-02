New
Vanguard Alta Aluminum Tripod with PH-30 Pan/Tilt Head
$60 $110
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • 13-lb load capacity
  • 60" maximum height
  • quick release plate
  • Model: ALTA CA 233AO
  • Expires in 6 hr
