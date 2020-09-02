Save $14 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Best Buy
- programmable 8-way directional thumbpad and scroll wheel
- Razer Mecha-Membrane technology
- Windows and Mac compatible
- powered by Razer Chroma
- braided cable connection
- 32 programmable keys
- ergonomic palm rest
- full anti-ghosting
- Model: RZ07-02270100-R3U1
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most sellers charge at least $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 80 million keystrokes
- fully-programmable keys
- individually backlit keys
- Razer orange mechanical switches
- Model: RZ03-02640800-R3M1
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock September 4 but can be ordered now.
- LED-backlit keys
- fully programmable macro support
- O Ring sound dampeners
- Model: RZ03-02640200-R3U1
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- white LED backlight
- ABS print prevents keycap color abrasion
- durable membrane key switch
- USB interface
- Model: PB-317US-11474
That's $3 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- 33-foot wireless range
- built-in 3.5" touchpad
- media hot keys
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at HP
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HavitDirect via Amazon.
- anti-ghosting keyboard
- professional Blue switches
- 21 different light modes for the keyboard, 7 modes for the mouse
