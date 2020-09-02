New
Insignia 42.5" 60Hz 1080p LED TV
$130 $200
Features
  • 42.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • 1 USB port
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Model: NS-43D510NA21
