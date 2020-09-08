New
Refurb Lenovo Smart Tab M8 2GB 8" Tablet
$56 $75
free shipping

Apply code "PARTYFOR25" for the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • 2GB RAM
  • 1280 x 800 resolution
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • includes Smart Charging Station dock
  • Google Assistant
  • Model: ZA5C0045US
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
