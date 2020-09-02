Apply coupon code "EC2DLR54" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Quill
- print, copy, scan, and fax functions
- up to 22 ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- automatic duplex printing
- 2.7" color touchscreen
- Model: 7KW75A#BGJ
That's $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- also scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 40 ppm
- 2.7" touchscreen
- 50-sheet auto document feeder
- 250-sheet input tray
- Model: M428fdw
Apply code "85671" to get the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- duplex printing
- up to 40 ppm black & white
- USB and network ready
- single function
- Model: W1A53A
That's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.3" color touchscreen
- prints, scans, and copies
- 50-sheet auto document feeder
- 250-sheet input tray
- print speeds of up to 28ppm
- Model: M479FDW
Drop the price to $130 with coupon code "29799". It's $19 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Staples
- USB / Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000BASE-T network
- up to 4800 x 600 dpi
- print up to 40 ppm
- 2-line LCD display
- Model: W1A52A
That's about $18 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Xerox Print Service Plug in for Android and Mopria
- Amazon Dash replenishment ready
- up to 30 ppm
- up to 1200x2400 dpi
- Model: 6510/DN
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 250-sheet paper capacity
- Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi image quality
- Auto two-sided printing
- Up to 42ppm printing
- Model: 3330/DNI
That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's currently out of stock, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- prints, copies, scans, and faxes
- up to 30ppm printing speed
- 600x600 dpi print resolution
- Model: 2925C010
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-line LCD display
- print speed up to 40 ppm
- WiFi, USB, Ethernet
- Model: B3340dw
Use coupon code "85671" to get the best price we've seen and the best deal now by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 3UA73AA#ABA
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's a savings of $57 off list and $7 less than HP charges for the monitor alone, so you're better off with this even if only for the backup keyboard and mouse. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- HP C2500 wired keyboard and mouse desktop combo
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- When customizing, select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this price.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
