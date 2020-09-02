It's the best price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Available in Blue.
- 100-lbs. load capacity per drawer
- heavy-duty drawers w/ replaceable ball bearing slides
- Model: BL04041092
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Staples
- extended length handle
- anti-rust metal latches
- removable cups
Save on pegboards, utility carts, storage shelves, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Oversize delivery fees apply, although select smaller items receive free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Shop wall organization items from $5.58, cabinets from $104.99, workbenches from $244.99, and complete garage storage systems from $489.99. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
With prices from $2, save on garden tools, patio furniture, lawn mowers, yard carts, decor, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping costs vary, but most of these items qualify for free store pickup.
Shop a variety of portable generators priced from $259.99. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping fees.
Save on a wide range of products from categories including fans, power tools, automotive tools, and much, much more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees
Save on a huge variety of fans and air conditioners for your garage or industrial "maker" space. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge sometimes hefty shipping fees.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Northern Tool
|37%
|--
|$500
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register