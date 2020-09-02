New
Corsair RMx White Series RM750x Modular Power Supply
$195
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $75.

Features
  • 80 PLUS Gold certified
  • zero rpm fan mode
  • capacitors rated to 105° Celsius
  • flexible, fully modular, flat white cables
  • four PCIe 8-PIN connectors
  • 9 SATA connectors
  • 750 watts maximum power
  • Model: CP-9020187-NA
