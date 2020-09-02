New
Newegg · 1 hr ago
$195
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 80 PLUS Gold certified
- zero rpm fan mode
- capacitors rated to 105° Celsius
- flexible, fully modular, flat white cables
- four PCIe 8-PIN connectors
- 9 SATA connectors
- 750 watts maximum power
- Model: CP-9020187-NA
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Newegg · 1 day ago
Newegg Labor Day Sale
up to 87% off
free shipping
Save on computers from $70, storage from $4, electronics from $12, office essentials from $10, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around a buck.
Newegg · 4 days ago
Newegg Intel Gamer Days Event
Deals from $3
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Newegg · 2 wks ago
Newegg School Your Way Sale
up to 88% off
free shipping
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
Tips
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Newegg · 16 hrs ago
Samsung TVs at Newegg
up to $1,000 off
free shipping
Save on a range of sizes and features. Shop Now at Newegg
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
Corsair RGB PRO Multi-Grip Gaming Mouse
$24 for Prime $40
free shipping
That's a low by $6, most charge $44 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- Ambidextrous design
- 12,400 DPI optical sensor
- Braided cable
- 50 million click-rated Omron switches
- Model: M55
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|--
|$195
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register