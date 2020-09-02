It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 User
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more. Shop Now at HP
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon
- 720p video resolution
- auto focus
- digital microphone
- Model: H5D-00003
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
That's the best price we could find from a reputable seller by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 mini display ports
- audio out port Magnetic surface connect cable
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: PD9-00003
