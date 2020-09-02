New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen i5 1.1GHz 12.3" Platinum Bundle
$770 $1,079
free shipping

It's $309 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by antonline via eBay
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 User
  • Model: QWU00001QQ201024
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Microsoft
Core i5 SSD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 28% -- $770 Buy Now