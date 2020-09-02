New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Viotek 32" 1080p LED Curved Monitor
$190 $210
free shipping

That's $10 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • VGA, HDMI
  • Built-in headset holder
  • Model: NB32CW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Viotek
32"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 9% -- $190 Buy Now