eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$104 $139
free shipping

Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" cuts the price – you'd pay $200 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Navy.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
  • up to 9 hours of listening time (over 24 with charging case)
  • compatible with iOS and Android
  • Model: MV702LL/A
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
