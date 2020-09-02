New
eBay · 56 mins ago
$25 $100
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by an enormous $67. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- fits most tablets up to 10.5", including Apple and Samsung models
- multi-device pairing
- reverse kickstand
- 18" charging cable
- Model: 103201562
Details
Comments
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
