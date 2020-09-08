New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
International Silver Carleigh 67-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$40 $200
free shipping

It's 60% off and breaks down to 60 cents per piece. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 1 each of tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, sugar spoon, butter knife, pie server, flat server
  • 8 each of knife, fork, spoon, salad fork, and teaspoon
  • 18/0 stainless steel
  • dishwasher safe
  • service for 12
  • Model: 5174730
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
