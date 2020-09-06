Use coupon code "affsus410B2D235offdn" to save $113 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Reolink
- four 4-megapixel cameras (two dome, two bullet)
- remote access capability
- NVR with 2TB hard drive
- 8 PoE sockets
- Model: RLK8-410B2D2
Apply coupon code "SJN25MQW" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Peztio via Amazon.
- audio and video recording
- motion detection
- night vision
- 1080p HD
- Model: RK-03
Clip the on-page coupon to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- AI detection for humans (in case bears routinely call at your door)
- includes chime with adjustable volume and 8 ringtones
- compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- 4:3 aspect ratio with HDR
- 2-way audio
- Model: E8201111
Save on security cameras, camera systems, and doorbells from Ring, Arlo, and Blink. Shop Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1080 resolution
- night vision
- 135° diagonal field of view
- 2-way audio
- 16GB microSD card
- Model: LNW16XF
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply coupon code "GWLTB299" to drop it to $33 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hot Smartek via Amazon.
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- motion detection
- 1080p resolution
- IP65 waterproof and dustproof
- 355° horizontal and 110° vertical rotation
- suitable for temperature range of 14°F to 113°F
Clip the 8% off on-page coupon and apply code "40T6IXUC" to save $42 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- It drops to $31.19 after clip and code for non-members.
- Sold by Hiseeu via Amazon.
- 2 built-in 3,000mAh Panasonic rechargeable batteries
- IP65 waterproof for indoor or outdoor use
- up to 120 days run time on full charge
- 130° wide angle view
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
Apply coupon code "SJ6QAPAI" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Fulaerj via Amazon.
- digital LCD display
- 0.5-second fast measurement
- Model: RFAUS-MD1725GY
Apply coupon code "9TXKXMW3" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qiangyaxun via Amazon.
- USB 2.0
- built-in mic
- 110° wide-angle
- compatible with PC, Mac, and Android
- Model: S2
Applying coupon code "Y79YB3MA" saves you $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Warm White.
- Sold by Kasun Tech via Amazon.
- auto on/off
- IP44 waterproof
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: JS-03Y
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- repairs holes in concrete, masonry, brick, and stone
- waterproof finish
- Model: 04072
