Newegg · 1 hr ago
Bestway H2OGO! Beachfront Bonanza Mega Water Park
$525 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by VMExpress via Newegg
Features
  • overall measurements 15- x 10- x 9-feet
  • suitable for ages 5+
  • supports up to 120-lbs. per kids and up to 600-lbs. overall
  • play pool holds up to 386-gallons of water
  • includes blower with stakes, repair kit, storage bag, 9 bouncer stakes, water spray hose assembly
  • Model: 821808533503
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
