Apply coupon code "93XPR78" to get within $4 of the lowest price we've seen for any 120GB SSD and the lowest price we could find by $9. For further comparison, this is the lowest current price we could find for any 120GB SSD from a major brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- shock-resistant
- Up to 545MBps read speed
- Model: WDS120G2G1A
That's the best price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
That's at least $10 less than Micro Center charges at their other storefronts, $60 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Micro Center
- 1900 MB/s sequential read speeds
- PCLe NVME 3.0 x4 interface
- Model: 099580
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best shipped price we could find now by $14, outside of other ADATA storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Adata via eBay.
- 520MBps read speeds
- 450MBps write speeds
- Model: ASU630SS-240GQ-R
It's the best price per gigabyte we've seen on a 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be purchased at this price now. It's expected to be back in stock August 26.
- Sold by Micro Center via Amazon.
- up to 2000 MB/s read speeds
- high-speed NVMe PCIe Gen3 x 4 interface
Save on computers from $70, storage from $4, electronics from $12, office essentials from $10, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around a buck.
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
That's a low by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- superspeed USB port
- USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBPKJ0050BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
