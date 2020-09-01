New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Samson Q2U Recording and Podcasting Pack
$60
free shipping

You'd pay $70 for the mic alone elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Back-Ordered but can be ordered now at this price.
  • Available in Gray.
Features
  • XLR output for Mixer/PA System
  • desktop tripod stand
  • mic clip
  • USB cable
  • Model: SAQ2U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Audio Components B&H Photo Video Samson
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video   -- $60 Buy Now