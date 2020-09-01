New
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds
$30 $73
free shipping

It's $14 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Most retailers charge at least $30 more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in White.
  • Sold by Anker Direct via eBay.
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • noise reduction technology
  • charging case
  • full touch control
  • up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Model: AK-A3902021
