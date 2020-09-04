With coupon code "LDDT779" that's $110 under our May mention and a $634 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9500 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s014o5270aious
Coupon code "DNDELL90" drops it to $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel i5-4430 Haswell 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's a savings of $620 off the list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1 year limited warranty provided by distributor.
- 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on monitors (from $109.99), printers (from $149.99), laptops (from $509.99), desktops (from $648.09), and more. Shop Now at HP
Shop games, laptops, desktops, processors, monitors, SSDs, and accessories. Shop Now at Newegg
- Up to $800 off Intel gaming PCs
- Get Marvel Avengers when you purchase a qualifying 9th or 10th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, or i9 processor-based device.
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core 9th-gen i7-9700F 3.0GHz Coffee Lake 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 240GG SSD, 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB Graphics
- gaming keyboard & RGB gaming mouse
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9260
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Coupon code "LDLT659" drops it to $554 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c4106
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
It's $1,426 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-8665U 1.9GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3471w10ph207r5
Coupon code "TABLET35BTS" takes an extra 35% off a selection of already discounted refurbished tablets while also bagging free shipping. Prices start at $254. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Additionally, you can take 30% off a refurb Dell desktop via coupon "DESKTOP30BTS" or 25% off a refurb laptop via "LAPTOP25BTS".
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Save $13 off list price for this newly-released, well-reviewed keyboard. Buy Now at Dell Home
- designed specifically for Chrome OS
- Chrome shortcut keys
- multimedia, calculator, search, system lock, print screen
- Model: KB5220W-C
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Chrome OS
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
