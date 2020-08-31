New
Ends Today
Musician's Friend · 51 mins ago
Digital Reference Dynamic Lead Vocal Mic
$20 $60
free shipping

For half of what you'd pay elsewhere, you can tighten up your home recordings, give a boost to your band practice, or just lend some clarity to your Zoom calls. Buy Now at Musician's Friend

Features
  • 50Hz to 18kHz frequency response
  • supercardioid pattern
  • includes microphone clip and soft case
  • Model: DRV200
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Microphones Musician's Friend
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Musician's Friend 66% -- $20 Buy Now