$20 $60
free shipping
For half of what you'd pay elsewhere, you can tighten up your home recordings, give a boost to your band practice, or just lend some clarity to your Zoom calls. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Features
- 50Hz to 18kHz frequency response
- supercardioid pattern
- includes microphone clip and soft case
- Model: DRV200
Details
Musician's Friend · 3 days ago
Musician's Friend Labor Day Deals
up to 65% off
free shipping
After the discount, Mexican Strats start from $574.99, keyboards start from $89.99, and Custom Shop Gibsons start from $3,499. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
Musician's Friend · 2 days ago
Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster Electric Guitar
$130 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
Tips
- Available in Lake Placid Blue or Red Sparkle.
Features
- 25.5"-scale bolt-on maple neck w/ 21-fret, 9.5"-radius Indian laurel fingerboard
- Standard Telecaster single-coil pickups w/ 3-way pickup selector switch
- vintage-inspired, thru-body strung 6-saddle fixed bridge & sealed tuners
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Broom No Touch Tool 2-Pack
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YU5XKDCC" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Angela Baby via Amazon.
Features
- ultra-sensitive optical fiber tip
- can be used as a sanitary door opener, no touch button pusher tool, sign name tool, & anti germ utility tool
- Model: BROOM-02
Amazon · 6 days ago
MaxxHaul Aluminum Cargo Carrier with 60" Ramp
$223 $270
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $17, but most merchants charge at least $270. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 500 lb. weight capacity
- Model: 70275
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Roshwey 30-LED Solar Glass Jar Lights 2-Pack
$16 $30
free shipping
Take 50% off the list price with coupon code "NNAD39TH". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Decor Star via Amazon.
- In Warm Light.
Features
- automatic dusk to dawn operation
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: DS-LW30
Amazon · 2 days ago
Vvcar 1080p Webcam
$13 $38
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9TXKXMW3" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Qiangyaxun via Amazon.
Features
- USB 2.0
- built-in mic
- 110° wide-angle
- compatible with PC, Mac, and Android
- Model: S2
