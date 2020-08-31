Considering the strong warranty, why pay $66 more for a brand new pair? Buy Now at eBay
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- noise cancellation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: 100-99010000-02
That's a low by $5, although most stores charge $140 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Jabra via Newegg
- No warranty information is provided.
- Bluetooth
- IP57 fully waterproof rating
- charging case
- 7.5 hours playback on full charge (28 hours total w/ charging case)
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
- The extra $20 off $100+ automatically applies in cart.
- Sold by Worx via eBay, refurb items carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
