Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 $140
free shipping

Considering the strong warranty, why pay $66 more for a brand new pair? Buy Now at eBay

  • A 180-day Jabra warranty applies
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99010000-02
