Refurb Yamaha 7.2-Channel Network AV Receiver
$449 $800
That's $351 off list and $400 less than Amazon charges for a refurb right now. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dealparade via eBay with a 1-year Yamaha warranty.
Features
  • 4K support
  • DTS:X, Dolby Atmos
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
  • dual HDMI with 3D
  • remote control
  • YPAO microphone
  • Model: TSR-7810
