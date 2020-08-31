New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$449 $800
free shipping
That's $351 off list and $400 less than Amazon charges for a refurb right now. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dealparade via eBay with a 1-year Yamaha warranty.
Features
- 4K support
- DTS:X, Dolby Atmos
- Bluetooth, WiFi, USB
- dual HDMI with 3D
- remote control
- YPAO microphone
- Model: TSR-7810
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
