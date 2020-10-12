That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- intuitive touch display
- 12-step grinder adjustment
- makes espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato, and americano
- includes a measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, a Qu a clean filter, lattego storage lid, and grease tube
- Model: EP3241/54
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $190 off list and $19 off the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- 28-oz. stainless steel frying basket
- manual temperature control up to 390°F
- 30-minute timer
- Model: HD9220/26
Take 40% off with coupon code "IB2594LR". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Feifan KE via Amazon.
- AC and DC power cords
- fits 8 12-oz. cans
- self-locking latch
- cools and warms
- carry handle
- Model: NL-6L
Use coupon code "YOUSAVE" to save on a range of machines from Cuisinart, Keurig, Ninja, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Plus, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed October 19 through October 25.)
Take 40% off with coupon code "V5U43HB4". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Silver or Black.
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- compatible with all cookware
- carrying handles
- 6 power levels
- heat tube
- Model: HP102-D2
It's $12 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be back in stock on November 18, but can be ordered now at this price.
- stainless steel shell and inner pot
- water level guage with night light
- 3 temperature settings
- keep warm function
- dual dispenser
- 4-liter capacity
- 750-watt
- Model: R-HAP-15002
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Apply coupon code "PASTE20" to take an extra 20% off already-discounted Dyson items, including vacuums, fans, hair dryers, and more. Best of all, the coupon doesn't require a minimum order amount. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon can be used twice per account, with a maximum discount of $100.
The price drops at checkout. It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
That's a savings of $2 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-watt
- wedge base
- 2,800-Kelvin
- Model: 415828
It's $141 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Dolby Atmos
- Dual HDMI inputs
- Wireless subwoofer
- Dedicated center channel speaker for clear voices
- Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices
- Flexible placement on the wall or tabletop
- Model: TAPB603
