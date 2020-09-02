New
Lowe's · 32 mins ago
Kobalt 24V Max 24" Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer
$99 $139
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 24-volt brushless motor
  • 24" dual action blade
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: KHT 2024A-03
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/2/2020
    Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 28% -- $99 Buy Now