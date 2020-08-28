It's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI cable
- Model: K243Y bi
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Use coupon code "25235" to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: EB321HQ ABI
That's a low by at least $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
- HDR10
- 75Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: UM.HB2AA.005
That's $118 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but you can still order it at this price. Your card won't be charged until it ships.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: UM.KX1AA.006
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: This item is in stock on October 12, but can still be ordered at this price now. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Members save on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. Shop Now at Costco
That's $50 off and the same price you'd pay for a 2-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
It's the best deal we could find by $181. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-895-UA92
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Model: AN515-54-70KK
It's the lowest price we could find by $365. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: PH315-52-71RT
