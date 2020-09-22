That's the best price we could find by $634. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-cs3065cl
Expires 9/22/2020
That's $170 off list and a $60 drop from last week's mention.
Update: The price has increased to $588.60. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ SVA 1600x900 native resolution display
- 8 GB RAM; 1 TB HDD Storage; 16 GB Intel Optane memory
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
That's $260 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Natural Silver pictured).
- This item is expected to ship around September 14.
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
That's a savings of $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $360 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to take $189 off the list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge touch FHD display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Members save on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. Shop Now at Costco
That's $50 off and the same price you'd pay for a 2-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's a savings of $57 off list and $7 less than HP charges for the monitor alone, so you're better off with this even if only for the backup keyboard and mouse. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- HP C2500 wired keyboard and mouse desktop combo
That's $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- also scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 40 ppm
- 2.7" touchscreen
- 50-sheet auto document feeder
- 250-sheet input tray
- Model: M428fdw
It's $15 less than HP's price, although most retailers charge $200 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
