bzfuture.com · 58 mins ago
$59 $66
$3 shipping
BZFuture offers the Edifier GM3SE Gaming Earbuds for $65.68. Coupon code "GHS10" cuts it to $59.11. Shipping adds $2.86. Buy Now at bzfuture.com
- detachable microphone
- arc-shaped earwings
- silicone earmuffs
- inline controls
- Model: GM3SE
