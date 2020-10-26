Coupon code "5519820-AFS" makes it $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- converts from a flat pad to a stand
- charges Qi compatible devices up to 5W
- Model: 5519820-AFS
Apply code "EMCDPFK54" to get $6 under our mention from three weeks ago of a new 2-pack and the lowest per-item price we've seen. You'd pay $6 more for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
That's $6 less than buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most Qi-compatible devices
That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of chargers and cables together by $3. Buy Now at Groupon
- This bundle is sold by Accipio Technologies via Groupon.
- It's available in Black or White, and with either USB-C or MicroUSB cables.
Apply coupon code "5VJ4ZK35" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orico Direct US Store via Amazon.
- 7 USB ports
- LED indicator lights
- built-in surge protection
- 5-foot detached power cord
- ETL, UL, CE, RoHS, FCC, and 3C certified
- Model: NUK-7P
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Apply coupon code "452SHRT" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Assorted or Grey.
With coupon code "3013820", that's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a genuine Apple adapter new elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in 45W, 60W, or 85W.
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
