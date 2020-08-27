That's a low today by $50, most retailers charge at least $220. Buy Now at Newegg
- 155° tilt and 360° swivel
- extendable footrest
- padded armrests
- Model: RAVEN-02
Expires 8/27/2020
Apply coupon code "40XK58K4" to make this the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Aknes via Amazon.
- compatible with Switch, Windows (PC X-input / PC D-input), and Android
- supports wired and wireless connection
- auto pilot gaming button
- dual vibration motors
- Model: NS09
Apply coupon code "OW2TISRW" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jalvde via Amazon.
- NFC function
- built-in 1,200mAh rechargeable battery
- 20 hours play time on a full charge
- motion control and vibration
- Model: N-SWC-798-NFC
Apply coupon code "EVMDBUKU" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Astarry Toys via Amazon.
- turbo function
- dual motors functions
- motion-sensing technology
- textured rubber handgrips
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
- includes charging cable
- Model: SW-11Pro
That's $3 under our previous mention and $9 under list. Buy Now at Amazon
- officially licensed by Nintendo & Capcom
- features Chun-Li & Cammy
- 10-foot cable
That's about $100 less than you'd pay for a new Rift S model and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90 Day Woot Warranty applies.
- ergonomic design
- touch controllers
Apply coupon code "ZUE7LDJS" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Juyang via Amazon.
- Bluetooth
- 3 levels of vibration
- dual motors functions
- turbo and screenshot functions
- up to 10-hours play time on full charge
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on August
1216, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- compatible with Xbox One, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices
- Model: 61426
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
That's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Newegg
- swivel
- stain resistant
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- 360° swivel
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- Model: OMEGA-02
Apply code "EMCDPFK54" to get $6 under our mention from three weeks ago of a new 2-pack and the lowest per-item price we've seen. You'd pay $6 more for this elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- charge in landscape orientation or portrait mode
- case friendly
- high-speed charging
- Model: A2524
It's the lowest price we could find by $59, although most retailers charge at least $76 more. For further comparison, it's only $5 more than the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- lumbar support
- covered with stain-resistant materials
- 360° swivel
- center tilt, tilt tension, and height adjustment
- Model: TROOPER-01
Apply coupon code "X4947YFR" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takase Ayano via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- Model: Y500
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- In stock on October 13.
These start at $15 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by $17, but most merchants charge at least $270. Buy Now at Amazon
- 500 lb. weight capacity
- Model: 70275
