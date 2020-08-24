New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Werner NXT 6-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder
$80 $100
pickup

That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79.96 shipping charge.
Features
  • 300-lb. capacity
  • magnetic strip holds parts
  • max 10-foot reach
  • Model: NXT1A06
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Lowe's Werner
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 20% -- $80 Buy Now