That's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $79.96 shipping charge.
- 300-lb. capacity
- magnetic strip holds parts
- max 10-foot reach
- Model: NXT1A06
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 10 items priced from $69. Shop Now at Lowe's
Apply coupon code "X4947YFR" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Takase Ayano via Amazon.
- 4 adjustable panels
- E26 base
- 8,000-lumens
- 6,500K daylight
- Model: Y500
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save 10% to 40% on appliances, tools, patio furniture, bath upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's $43 under the best price we could find for a similar item in the same quantity. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in 3", 4", and 5" options in several finishes.
- variable length 1-foot planks
To get more specific, you'll save on ceiling fans, lighted fans, bar lights, vanity lights, lamps, strip lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Add 24 2-packs to your cart and the price will drop automatically to $1.35 each. The best part about this deal is that you can mix and match sizes. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in sizes from 14" x 14" to 20" x 25".
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|20%
|--
|$80
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register