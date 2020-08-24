That's $20 under our mention from last month, and a low by at least $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- You'll get an extra $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
- Up to an extra $45 off 64GB or $55.50 off 128GB applies with your student discount.
- Military and first responder discounts are also available (amounts vary).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
Even with a $10 shipping fee, it's $50 less than buying it from Amazon. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge.
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display Samsung 8-core 1.8GHz processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
- Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
- Model: 980288246
Save 20% on this back-to-school essential bundle. Choose the bundle at the bottom of the page to see this discount at final checkout. Buy Now at Samsung
- includes Samsung CF398 27" monitor and DeX cable
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and most stores charge $1,000 or more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
It's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Abt
- Intel Core m3 3.4GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 3000x2000 molecular LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD Storage
- 8MP front camera
- WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: GA00345-US
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
That's $248 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|14%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register