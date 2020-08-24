That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
It's the lowest price we could find by $5 although most retailers charge at least $33 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 HD display
- 60Hz
- detachable base
- HDMI port
- Model: 27BK400H-B
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI
- Model: 24M47VQ
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this price. That's $200 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3440x1440 resolution
- Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs
- 60Hz
- Dual 7-watt stereo speakers
- Model: 34WL850-W
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- USB 3.0 powered
- flexi-stand for viewing in landscape or portrait mode
- Model: E1659FWU
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save $78 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- lumbar support and neck cushioning
- tilt-tension adjustment
- swivels 360 degrees
- Model: OMEGA-03
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
Use coupon code "HVSALE" to save $20 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Hoover Official Store via Newegg.
- 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- dual stage filtration with HEPA Media
- crevice tool and upholstery tool
- 15+ minutes of runtime
- weighs less than 3-lbs.
- Model: BH57010
Most stores charge over $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- This is an overstock phone that may have slight marks or scuffs but is otherwise in excellent condition. A charger and cable is included, but a SIM card (generally available from the carrier for free) is not.
- Sold by Mistyelectronics via eBay with a 30-day return policy.
- 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ FullVision display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 2.8GHz octa-core CPU
- dual 16MP rear cameras and a front-facing 8MP camera
- Google Lens, Google Assistant, and LG ThinQ AI
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: LGG710PM
It's $20 less than buying directly from Total Wireless. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB internal memory
