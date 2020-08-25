That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- MagHook
- touch controls / mic
- Model: JBLENDURSPRINTBLU
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Overstock.com
- Available in white.
- 40mm dynamic drivers
- up to 27 hours of playback
- detachable audio cable
- Model: JBLT700BTWHTAM
- UPC: 050036369114
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- rechargeable battery with up to 30 hours of playback
- includes charging cable & AUX cable
- multi-device connectivity
- microphone for hands-free calling
- Model: 500BT
Apply coupon code "0687820" to make these $30 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at UntilGone
- built-in noise-canceling mic
- IPX7 waterproof
- Sport Flex Fit ear tips
Apply coupon code "ZE2SZ2YM" for a savings of $81. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuridongshengshangmao via Amazon.
- 49-foot range
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- up to 4-hours playtime per charge
- charging case
Save on headphones, speakers, and Bose Frames. Shop Now at Bose
It's $41 under list, $18 under our mention last week, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for an expected fulfillment date of August 24.
- 12Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- Model: MDRZX110BK
You're essentially getting a pair of Airpods for free; so it's a savings of about $139 compared to most retailers. Buy Now at Apple
- The option to add the Airpods for free will appear in checkout
- Scroll down to see this offer.
- 10.5" 2224x1668 multi-touch Retina display
- front 7MP HD camera and 8MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Hexa 2.49GHz processor
- AirPods come w/ charging case
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Students of all ages can get exclusive pricing on laptops, MacBooks, tablets, TVs, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in or create a My Best Buy account and then sign up for Student Deals. Once enrolled, your Student Deals will appear on your Member Offers page.
- All students of all ages qualify for these deals, and all you have to do to get them is to sign up.
Most stores charge over $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
That's a savings of 70%. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Black.
- side water bottle pockets
- zippered front pocket
- reflective accents
- Model: TSB89004US
That's $224 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- titanium laminate tweeter and woofer
- 38Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $10, and $10 under our June mention. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from August 24 to September 2.
Most sellers charge over $150. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 5 hours per charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- compatible with Google Assistant
- multi-room Chromecast playback support
- Model: JBLLINK10BLKUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Connects via Bluetooth or WiFi
- 5" tall
- AirPlay 2
- Chromecast
- Model: JBLLINKPORBLKAM
