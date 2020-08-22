New
13 Deals · 48 mins ago
Luxpro 180-Lumen Triangle Work Light
$9 $20
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Features
  • 2 modes (high and low)
  • auto power off
  • hook
  • rotating light
  • magnetic base
  • includes 3 AAA alkaline batteries
  • Model: LP362
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Flashlights & Lighting 13 Deals
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
13 Deals 52% -- $9 Buy Now