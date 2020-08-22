That's the best deal we could find by $52. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB Type-C input and output
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: SDAC15
That's $20 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Anker via Newegg.
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
- 45W USB-C output
- two 15W USB ports
- Model: PowerCore+ 26800mAh
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- up to 63 hours of additional battery life
- Model: F8J233BTBLK
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to knock a buck off an already low price for a portable charger. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Gold pictured)
- compatible with most mobile phones and USB devices
- overcharging protection
- includes micro USB charging cable
It's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Groupon
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- protection from short circuits, overcharging, over-discharging, and overflow
- built-in LED flashlight
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Apply coupon code "50RZEYYE" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Activated Carbon Gray.
- Sold by Fun Driving Direct via Amazon.
- Other colors and sizes are available from $5.24 after using the same coupon.
- compatible with Toyota, Lexus, Land Rover, and Pontiac (check product page for specific models)
- recommended replacement every 12 months or 12,000 miles
- Model: 43317-681
That's $190 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Dove Gray.
- Converts to 3 twin beds or 2 twin beds and 1 full bed (w/ included full extensions).
- Model: AJAU0480S
Apply coupon code "6P9B6AKF" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ECmallUS via Amazon.
- detection for wood, metal, copper, and moisture
- center stud location
- deep scan mode
- large LCD display
- includes 2 AAA batteries
- Model: MK55
Apply coupon code "RTNZAV6B" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AstroAI Corporation via Amazon.
- blocks UV light & sun rays
- fits windshield heights from 29.55" - 35.46”
- Model: ASIWSSS1PB-L
