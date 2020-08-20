It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 1 router and 3 points cover up to 7000 sq. ft.
- Google Assistant
- Model: GGL-WIFI4PK-C2
That's $59 under what you'd pay from Google direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connects up to 200 devices
- 4K streaming
- coverage up to 4,400 square feet
- Model: GA01144-US
It's a buck under our June mention, $70 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- covers up to 5,400 square feet
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
- up to 2.2Gbps transfer speeds
- Model: GA00823-US
That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- dual-band 2.4GHz
- 2 gigbit ethernet ports
- automatic security updates
- Model: GA00822
That's $70 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit elsewhere and also the best deal we've seen for any Linksys Velop mesh system 3-pack. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Linksys warranty applies.
- complete wireless data throughput of up to 3900Mbps (1300Mbps per unit)
- seamless WiFi via simultaneous tri-band/dual-band system
- auto firmware upgrades
- parental control and guest access
- Model: WHW0103
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11g/n
- Ethernet port
- Model: TL-WR802N
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11ax wireless
- up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: Archer AX20
That's $52 less than Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2 x USB 3.0 ports
- Model: RAX15-1AZNAS
Shop in-warehouse deals on a variety of items. Shop Now at Costco
- Items may not be available in all locations.
That's $50 off and the same price you'd pay for a 2-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
That's the best price we could find by $799. Buy Now at Costco
- wireless subwoofer
- spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- linear travel suspension horn-loaded tweeters
- Model: 1064177
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Abt
- Intel Core m3 3.4GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 3000x2000 molecular LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD Storage
- 8MP front camera
- WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: GA00345-US
