It's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most larger retailers seem to charge around $270 or more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.80 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-4GKM4
-
Expires 8/22/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Coupon code "SAVE10" drops it to $400 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 9th-Generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200rpm HDD, and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: xdvsetcr001s
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8MP64AV_1
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save $30 over the next best price we found. (It's also tied with yesterday's mention of a refurb and the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Newegg
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- Model: UM.ZP1AA.001
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
Use the code "HVSALE" to get this price. That's an $18 drop from last September, and the best price we could find by $88. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Hoover via Newegg.
- 2-in-1 design with removable hand vac
- bottom-release dirt cup
- multi floor capabilities
- includes battery charger, crevice tool, dusting brush, upholstery tool, and wall mount
- Model: BH52210PC
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
That's $15 less than you'd pay for a refurb on eBay. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- HDMI & VGA
- Model: QG221Q bii
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Model: AN515-54-70KK
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|40%
|--
|$240
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register