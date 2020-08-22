New
Acer Chromebox CXI3 Celeron Kaby Lake R Mini Desktop PC
$240 $400
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most larger retailers seem to charge around $270 or more. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Intel Celeron 3867U 1.80 GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: CXI3-4GKM4
