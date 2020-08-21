New
Adorama · 28 mins ago
QNAP TS-230 2-Bay NAS Enclosure
$150 $179
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Adorama

Features
  • Realtek RTD1296 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 2GB RAM & 4GB flash memory
  • 2x 3.5" SATA 6Gb/s drive bays
  • Model: TS-230-US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Drive Enclosures Adorama QNAP
NAS SATA Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Adorama 16% -- $150 Buy Now