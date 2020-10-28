eBay · now
Moosoo 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$90 $122
That's at least $9 less than other third party sellers charge. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Moosoo-US via Amazon.
  • LED light
  • HEPA filtration system
  • 2,200 mAh lithium-ion battery
  • 20 to 35 minutes runtime on a full charge
  • includes motorized floor brush, dusting brush, docking station, and A/C adapter
  • Model: XL-618
eBay 26% -- $90 Buy Now